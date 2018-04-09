Manitoba’s online organ donor registry has seen a massive increase in people signing up following the devastating crash of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team.

Neil Langevin, godfather of one of the players killed in the crash, Logan Boulet, shared on Facebook Saturday that Boulet had recently signed his donor card, and as a result, six patients had been matched to receive his “gift of life”.

In response to news of his donation and to the crash, people took to social media to encourage others to become sign up as organ donors.

So many lives lost, it's so sad. One piece of good news, Logan, the captain has saved lives by being an organ donor. He truly had a big heart by thinking ahead and making such a generous donation that he didn't know would be needed one day. ���� https://t.co/Didy1zVpUP — Mars Lynn (@marslynnwpg) April 8, 2018

In Manitoba, go to https://t.co/S57DyGPwoc to register your intent to be an organ donor. #PrayersForHumbolt #organdonation — Brent Mazur (@Brent_Mazur) April 8, 2018

Between Friday and mid-Monday, the number of Manitoba donors registered on signupforlife.ca grew by 315 to a total of 22,949.

By comparison, over the five-day Easter weekend, the registry gained 51 registered donors, and the weekend before that only 24.

A spokesperson for Transplant Manitoba described the jump as ‘remarkable’ and said numbers are expected to continue to rise.