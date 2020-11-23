WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 630 new cases in Manitoba – 387 on Saturday and 243 on Sunday. This brings Manitoba’s active cases to 8,122.

Over the weekend, health officials also announced 22 more deaths related to COVID-19.

Since March, there have been 13,544 cases of COVID-19 in the province, as well as 229 deaths. Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 13.7 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.