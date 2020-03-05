WINNIPEG -- A woman from Oak Bluff, Manitoba is one of five women being honoured for their courage and sacrifice during the Second World War.

Nursing Sister Agnes Wightman Wilkie is one of five women in the world being honoured with the Women of Conspicuous Courage. The recognition is a digital celebration by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission remembering the women who served during the Second World War.

Wilkie volunteered to join the Royal Canadian Navy in 1942. Before joining the war effort, Wilkie worked as an operating room supervisor at the Misericordia General Hospital in Winnipeg.

Wilkie died while returning to Canada, the convoy she was on was torpedoed. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission said Wilkie died at sea and was buried with full naval honours in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. John's.

“Agnes’ story reflects the courageous and heroic effort of Canadian women who gave their lives throughout World War II,” David Loveridge, Area Director for Canada and the Americas Area, said in a news release. “As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is important to honour and commemorate the many women who served their country and are honoured by the Commission today for their selfless courage."

More information about the Women of Conspicuous Courage can be found online.