WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Monday that a master plan is set to be created to help with the future development of the Health Sciences Centre campus.

“HSC is Manitoba’s hospital and is the province’s tertiary centre for trauma, transplants, burns, neurosciences, complex cancer care, and delivers the most specialized care for adults and children,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release.

The province said the goal of the plan is to make sure clinical services and partner organizations are aligned with one and other. It will include an inventory of campus facilities and clinical services, and will review how changing the location of some clinical services will support present and future population needs.

“Our government is making significant capital investments at HSC including the new Ambulatory Care Clinic, the opening of Women’s Hospital, the Acute Stroke Unit and the Mental Health Crisis Response Centre. Therefore, it is essential to have the comprehensive view of the development of the campus,” said Friesen.

Partner organizations, such as the Health Sciences Centre Foundation, CancerCare Manitoba Foundation and Children's Hospital Foundation, will be consulted to make sure the long-term capital needs of stakeholders are considered in the plan.

“Any campus redevelopment must take into account the priorities and population health needs of Manitobans,” said Dr. Brock Wright, president and CEO of Shared Health. “A longer-term approach to the clinical services we provide and the physical infrastructure we share with our partners will ensure that we are able to meet the needs of Manitoba patients, both today and into the future.”

Friesen said this is the first in a series of master planning efforts for the health-care system.

The HSC campus is 39 acres of land with more than four million square feet of occupied space. Its boundaries include: Notre Dame Avenue to the South, Sherbrook Street to the east, William Avenue to the north and Tecumseh Street to the west.