‘Mechanical issue’ during landing leaves travelers stuck on plane at Winnipeg airport
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 4:16PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 19, 2017 5:25PM CST
Roughly 75 passengers aboard an Air Canada flight experienced an unusual landing at James Richardson International Airport in Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.
The plane, arriving from Vancouver, had a “mechanical issue” with the wheels right after it landed according to Tyler MacAfee, spokesperson with Winnipeg Airports Authority.
MacAfee confirmed there was at least one flat tire.
He said the airport was working to get people off the plane and into the terminal around 4 p.m. He said about 75 people were on board.
The plane landed just after 3 p.m.