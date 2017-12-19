

CTV Winnipeg





Roughly 75 passengers aboard an Air Canada flight experienced an unusual landing at James Richardson International Airport in Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

The plane, arriving from Vancouver, had a “mechanical issue” with the wheels right after it landed according to Tyler MacAfee, spokesperson with Winnipeg Airports Authority.

MacAfee confirmed there was at least one flat tire.

He said the airport was working to get people off the plane and into the terminal around 4 p.m. He said about 75 people were on board.

The plane landed just after 3 p.m.