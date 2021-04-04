WINNIPEG -- A 22-year-old man from Montreal, Quebec, has been charged by Winnipeg police in connection to a 2019 shooting which is believed to be gang-related.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on September 12, 2019. Police said investigators believe a group came up to a man in a back lane behind the old St. Regis Hotel in the 200 block of Smith Street.

Police said the man was shot, and a stray bullet hit the Winnipeg Police Service HQ – narrowly missing a cadet who was leaving the building at the time.

Police said the shooting was gang-related.

Police said Winnipeg resident Haben Nipsey Weldekidan, who was 25 years old at the time, went to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police charged him with firearm-related offences after police said he allegedly hid a gun near the area where the shooting happened before going to hospital.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said the investigation continued, and on March 28, 2021 Saleh Alimasi was arrested by local police in Montreal on a firearm-related warrant issued by Winnipeg police.

Alimasi was returned to Winnipeg on April 2, 2021 and is now facing a list of seven firearm and assault with a weapon charges. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said Alimasi has been detained in custody.

Police said another suspect was identified in the shooting but had died in an unrelated homicide. Police said the suspect cannot be named at this time.