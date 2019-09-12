The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a shooting near its downtown headquarters building.

Police say just after 1 a.m. Thursday a shooting occurred in a back lane between Smith and Garry Streets, half a block away from the station.

Police say at around 1:40 a.m., a man in his 20’s attended a hospital with an “upper body” injury believed to be from a gunshot wound.

A police cadet was leaving the station at the time and heard the sound of shots.

Police say evidence suggests the Graham Avenue Tower, connected to the headquarters, was struck by a bullet.

Const. Jay Murray said police are interviewing the victim involved and there’s no evidence police were being targeted in the shooting.

“Bullets can fly. And they can fly for quite some distance, depending on the calibre and the type of ammunition that’s used,” said Murray. “That’s the reality of how far a stray bullet can fly, and again, that speaks to the risk gun violence,” he said, highlighting the risk to bystanders.

No arrests have been made.

A forsensic investigator at the scene. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)