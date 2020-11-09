WINNIPEG -- More than 100 healthcare workers in Manitoba tested positive for COVID-19 within one week, according to ongoing surveillance of COVID-19.

In the surveillance report released Monday, which covers up until Oct. 31, a total of 320 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, an increase from 216 the week before.

The majority of the COVID-19 patients work for Allied Health or as support staff, with 196 cases in that category. The data shows 79 were nurses and the remaining 15 cases were physicians or physicians in training.

Of the cases, 162 healthcare workers have recovered.

The majority of infections (68.8 per cent) were from close contact with a known case, with 27 per cent listing the source of infection as unknown. The remaining 4.2 per cent of cases came from travel.

The data also shows 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Manitoba that week, up from 1,037 the previous week. The majority of the cases were reported in the Winnipeg health region, with 69 per cent of cases. The Southern Health Region reported 14 per cent of the new cases, while the Interlake-Eastern Health Region reported nine percent, the Northern Manitoba region reported six per cent, and the Prairie Mountain Health Region reported two per cent.

The province conducted an average of 3,122 tests a day during the week, and the positivity rate for lab tests increased to 8.5 per cent. In the previous week, an average of 2,491 tests per day was recorded, with a seven per cent positivity rate.