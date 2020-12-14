WINNIPEG -- RCMP in Manitoba are searching for a person seen to be driving with a Winnipeg woman whose remains were later found in Portage la Prairie.

The remains of 34-year-old Tamara Benoit (Norman), who was reported missing from Winnipeg on July 10, were found near Cottonwood Drive in the R.M. of Portage la Prairie in early September. RCMP has been investigating her death as a homicide.

RCMP said officers learned Benoit (Norman) was last seen in the Portage la Prairie area on May 23.

Benoit (Norman) had been a passenger in a black Dodge Ram truck, and RCMP said investigators want to speak with the driver of the truck and anyone else who may have been inside.

They are also looking for anyone else who may have seen Benoit (Norman) or been with her before her death.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the RCMP tip line at 1-888-673-3316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online.