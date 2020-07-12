WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help locating Tamara Lee Norman, who goes by the name Tamara Lee Benoit.

Norman's family and friends last had contact with her on May 27. Police were recently notified of her disappearance.

The 35-year-old is described as a Caucasian female with blue eyes, long blonde hair, mole under her left eye and on her right upper lip, and a tribal tattoo on her right bicep. No clothing description is available.

Police say they are concerned for Norman’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.