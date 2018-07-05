

CTV Winnipeg





Assiniboine Park Zoo said an online poll to name snow leopard cubs resulted with two clear winners.

The male cubs born in May have been christened Kaash and Arka, after nearly 3,000 votes were tallied. Kaash received 1,272 votes, Arka 1,779.

The online poll was up for four days starting June 29, and all of the potential options had a connection to areas of the world snow leopards are found, Asia and Russia.

Visitors can learn more about the cubs, which just began venturing outside in late June, during snow leopard chats that run daily at 10:30 a.m. at the animals’ enclosure.