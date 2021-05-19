WINNIPEG -- As COVID-19 case counts continue to stay high in Manitoba, the province announced the latest exposure incidents.

Health officials said there was an exposure on Winnipeg Transit route 17 on May 16. The case boarded the bus at Young Street and Broadway around 3 p.m. and went to Graham Avenue and Donald Street. They then boarded the same bus at 7 p.m. at Graham Avenue and Donald Street going to Street and Broadway.

The other transit exposure happened on May 12 and 13 on route 18. It started at Main Street and Inkster Boulevard at 4:50 p.m. and went to Westbound Graham and Edmonton at 5:15 p.m. Then at 7 p.m. the case took the bus from Westbound Graham and Edmonton to Westbound Jefferson at 7:50 p.m.

The other exposures happened in the Southern Health Region, mostly in the Winkler area. They include:

· The Winkler Co-op Truck and Travel Centre located at 23085 MB-14. It happened on May 4 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and May 10 between 4:45 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.

· Twister's Burgers Fries and Malts at 400 Memorial Drive, every day from May 2 to 8 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

· Toppers Family Restaurant at 495 Main Street every day from May 2 to 8 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

· McDonald's at 750 Norquay Dr. on May 10 and 11 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., May 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 14 and 15 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and May 17 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The other incident happened in Tolstoi at Calderwoods Tolstoi Supermart on 7 Main St. The days included May 7 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., May 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and May 13 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If anyone was at any locations during the dates and times, they are told to self-monitor for symptoms and if they develop they are told to self-isolate and seek testing.