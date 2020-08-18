WINNIPEG -- A nine-year-old boy has died after a fatal collision involving off-road vehicles on Peguis First Nation.

Fisher Branch RCMP were called to the community at around 4:40 p.m. on Monday.

Police said the nine-year-old was riding a quad and drove out from the brush. He hit another quad being driven by a 13-year-old boy.

“The 9-year-old was thrown off his quad by the impact and struck the ground,” the RCMP said in a release.

Both boys are from Peguis First Nation. The nine-year-old was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“Neither of the two boys were wearing helmets at the time of the collision,” the RCMP said.

Fisher Branch RCMP and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.