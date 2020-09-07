WINNIPEG -- No contract agreement has been reached as of Monday night between the Winnipeg School Division and the union representing its school bus drivers.

The UFCW Local 832 and the Winnipeg School Division confirmed the contract status in separate messages with CTV News.

This means no buses will be on the road taking kids to their first day of classes in the division unless an agreement can be reached by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

If no agreement can be reached, the union says drivers will hit the picket line Wednesday morning.