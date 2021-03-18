WINNIPEG -- Anyone who has ever moved knows what a challenge it can be to get your stuff boxed up, and shipped to your new home.

The City of Winnipeg is going through something similar. It's in the middle of moving an entire library of books.

(Image source: City of Winnipeg)

The River Heights Library on Corydon Avenue permanently closed its doors on Saturday, March 13th. Then staff rolled up their sleeves, and got to work packing up all the books.

(Image source: City of Winnipeg)

They'll be shipped to the new 14,000 square foot Bill and Helen Norrie Library. Built at a cost of roughly $9 million, it is set to open on Monday, March 29th.

It will feature more parking, tutorial and programming rooms, and improved study and leisure areas.

(Image source: City of Winnipeg)