WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg said more library employees who were laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic are coming back to work.

The city announced Wednesday that 91 temporary, part-time employees are being recalled to help manage holds and contactless pickup at 10 library branches. The employees are expected to come back to work starting February 8.

The recall is due to the “incredible demand” for holds and curbside pickup, the city said in a statement. It said the additional employees can help keep pace with the volume of requests and returns and reduce the processing time.

While libraries are closed for browsing, 10 branches are open to allow returns and contactless hold pickup.