RCMP said two men, both aged 24, have been charged in connection with a shooting in Flin Flon, Man., on Jan. 17.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home on 1st Avenue at around 3 a.m. and said a short time later, they got word that two men, ages 24 and 53, went to hospital with gunshot wounds.

The injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.

On Tuesday, police announced two men had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Jan. 18.

Flin Flon resident David Ross, 24, and Denare Beach, Sask., resident Nicholas Gunville, have both been charged with attempted murder with a firearm, discharge firearm with intent and four counts of failing to comply.

RCMP said they are not looking for any other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.