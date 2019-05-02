

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are looking for a 14-year-old Angusville, Man., girl they say hasn’t been seen since April 22.

Kyonna Richard-Thomas was reported missing May 1, the Mounties said, and is believed to be in the Elmwood area of Winnipeg.

Richard-Thomas is described as being five-foot-five in height, weighing 115 pounds and has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP in Russell, Man., at 204-773-3051 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.