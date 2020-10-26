WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a Winnipeg man missing for almost two weeks.

Eric Jamieson, 56, was last seen in the Mission Industrial area of Winnipeg on Oct. 15.

Jamieson is five-foot-seven, has a medium build, and short dyed brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long black jacket with yellow reflective tape, beige work boots, and had a blue construction hard hat.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.