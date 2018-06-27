The Winnipeg Police Service has released photos of two people they hope to identify in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit.

Balaquit was last seen in the evening of Monday, June 4, 2018. His van was found in a plaza near the office building where he works on Keewatin Street a day later.

Family, friends and volunteers have searched a number of areas for him, and officers with the Winnipeg police homicide unit are investigating.

Police ask anyone who can identify the people pictured to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Balaquit is about five feet four inches tall, 155 lbs and he has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Const. Jay Murray said the photos of the two people were taken in Winnipeg, but he could not release a more specific location, he said to preserve aspects of the investigation.

“We believe they are two individuals that have information that can help with this investigation so it’s crucial, it’s imperative that we talk to them,” said Murray.

Murray said homicide investigators have been working tirelessly on the case.

“It’s incredibly complex and it’s unusual,” he said.

“We’ve really relied on the public for this investigation”.

Winnipeg police are asking for help to identifying two people. It's believed they may be able to provide assistance with the investigation into the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit. The 59 y/o was last seen more than 3 weeks ago. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/xoIgNJNPfV — Beth Macdonell (@BethCTV) June 27, 2018

“This is an incredibly complex investigation and an unusual one too. Traditionally our homicide investigations start off a little differently. It doesn’t start with a missing person,” Murray said.

“We’ve seen certain updates and progress in this investigation some that we’ve been public about and some that we haven’t, so the investigation is moving forward.”

“One of the surveillance images shows the individual’s face. We’re hoping someone will recognize that face.”

“The other picture, you don’t really get a good look at this person’s face, but they are wearing distinct clothing.”

Police couldn’t say if Balaquit is still alive.

“I don’t know if we have an answer to that right now. We are still holding out hope.”

Meanwhile son Edward Balaquit is continuing to search for his dad and evidence in the Arborg area, about an hour north of Winnipeg in the province’s Interlake region.

Members of Winnipeg’s ground search and rescue team combed properties south of the community for several days two weeks ago.

Edward said since then he has been getting information from police on specific areas to look.

Balaquit’s family members have been speaking to farmers and residents all around the town of Arborg.

Murray said the investigation went to Arborg for a reason.

“There is also a plea for anyone in Arborg if they saw anything unusual, if they find any piece of evidence, if they have anything that can help, we ask them to come forward, but this investigation is also progressing in Winnipeg,” Murray said

“An individual, a farmer, someone that lives in Arborg may come across something, and if they do we ask they contact police,” he said.

With files from CTV Winnipeg