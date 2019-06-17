

People living in River Grove are calling on a city committee to vote down the rezoning of a mobile home expansion.

Northgate Trailer Park is preparing for an 81 home expansion, and the back portion needs to be re-zoned to make the land a full residential mobile home park.

Guido Cerasani said the area is needed for 17 of the 81 mobile homes and will contain more than 100 feet of green space.

This week, a city committee will vote on the matter, but a group of neighbours plan to protest the re-zoning.

Susan Green’s backyard faces the development. She worries about the safety of her property because of the retaining wall near her home.

“Now that it’s higher, the water is going to come in here and hopefully it doesn’t go higher than this berm because then all these houses will be gone,” she told CTV News.

Cerasani said the retaining wall was approved by engineers and the city to meet the latest flood level.

Green said she thinks the rezoning could have a greater impact on the area.

“We got wildlife that comes down there, we got fish in the river, and there are plenty of things he shouldn’t be able to build right on the river bank,” she said. “We don’t think it fits into our neighbouhood.”

Cerasani said he thinks the backlash in the neighbourhood is due to lingering prejudice

“I think there’s always a stigma to it being a trailer park, which we are now rebranding into a mobile home park,” he said.

The East Kildonan-Transcona Community Committee will vote on Tuesday.

- With files from CTV’s Jason Gaidola