The RCMP has responded to a serious crash in Headingley, Man. between a vehicle and a train Monday afternoon.

Police said crews responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. and said it appeared the train was travelling northbound when it hit a vehicle on Roblin Boulevard, between Alboro Street and Highway 334.

The crash caused the train to push the vehicle along the tracks and onto a train bridge over the Assiniboine River.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, Mounties said the WFPS rescue team was on scene.

Multiple road closures are in place due to the crash. As of 6:30 p.m. police said Roblin Boulevard is closed between Alboro Street and Highway 334. Hwy 334 is also closed between Keough Avenue and Roblin Boulevard.

Police and emergency personnel are expected to be on scene for an extended period of time. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

CP police are also involved at the scene.

There is no word yet on injuries or fatalities.

More to come…