

CTV Winnipeg





An independent review of the Accessibility for Manitobans Act is recommending that small organizations be exempt from documenting their accessibility measures, policies and practices.

“The review’s recommendations will help inform how the province will continue to improve accessibility and remove barriers,” said Families Minister Heather Stefanson in a news release.

The focus of the review, carried out by Theresa Harvey Pruden, was on work that’s been done since the legislation was put in place and the structures that support its implementations.

Harvey Pruden held consultations with service providers, Manitobans with disabilities, organizations impacted by the laws, as well as members of the accessibility advisory council.

Some of the recommendations following the review include: bettering the process of developing accessibility standards; improving efforts to increase the awareness of the act; and creating tools to help with implementing accessibility standards.

“There is evidence that stakeholders, government, businesses, municipalities, public-sector organizations, non-profits and citizens have embraced the concept of maximizing accessibility for all Manitobans and have embarked on the journey to full implementation of the AMA,” said Harvey Pruden in the release.

The Accessibility for Manitobans Act became law in 2013 with the aim to identify, prevent and remove barriers that people with disabilities face.

Stefanson said the province is committed to moving ahead with many of these recommendations.