WINNIPEG -- The province confirmed Sunday that staff members at three Manitoba jails have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facilities are Headingley Correctional Institution, Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

A provincial spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News that a “small number” of workers are infected and the risk is low.

“Work is underway to conduct public health investigations and determine close contacts. In addition work is underway to test inmates who may have been exposed,” said the spokesperson.

No COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Manitoba correctional facilities.

CTV News has reached out to the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), which represents staff at the three provincial jails, and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.