One man has been arrested while a warrant has been issued for another for a stabbing in the 300 block of Hanover Street in Steinbach.

RCMP said an altercation occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday when two men stabbed a 24-year-old man. The victim was taken to hospital, but has been released.

Police arrested Travis Daniel Nolin, a 23-year-old from Lorette, Man., and charged him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Logan Antinozzi, a 28-year-old from Tolstoi, Man., who is facing charges for aggravated assault and other weapons related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477