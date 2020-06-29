WINNIPEG -- Brandon, Man., was hit with a severe thunderstorm Sunday night, causing flooding and damage across the city, including at the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

According to a news release from Prairie Mountain Health, the flooding occurred in the basement level of the health centre, impacting the pharmacy, materials management, medical device processing, and nutrition services departments.

Staff worked during the night to clean up the water and minimize damage, and are continuing to clean throughout the day.

The news release notes that scheduled surgeries and endoscopies are cancelled on Monday due to the damage in the medical device processing department, though designated patient visitation will continue between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fairview and Hillcrest personal care homes were also flooded during Sunday’s storm, and visits are cancelled for the day as clean up continues.

Elevators at the Brandon Regional Health Centre were shut down, but are now back in operation.