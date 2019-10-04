Taking cannabis edibles in public to be banned in Manitoba, says premier
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 12:45PM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 12:48PM CST
Manitobans will not be able to consume cannabis edibles in public.
Edibles are set to hit the market before Christmas.
Right now the law bans smoking and vaping of marijuana only.
Premier Brian Pallister says if a legislative amendment is needed to address edibles, that will be done.
Pallister says the intent of the law was always to restrict public consumption.