WINNIPEG -- A lineup of hundreds of people formed inside Garden City Shopping Centre Thursday morning for the opening of the well-known Filipino supermarket chain, Seafood City Supermarket.

Seafood City’s first Winnipeg location opened its doors in the mall at 9 a.m. This is only the second location to open in Canada.

Eddie Ocampo has been to other Seafood City stores in the U.S. and was first in line for Thursday’s opening. He said he arrived at the store at 4 a.m. and no one else was there yet.

“I’m so excited,” said Ocampo, who brought with him a coupon for a bag of rice for $1. “This is worth about fourteen or fifteen dollars so it’s not bad.”

“I’m going to try the food inside, there’s nothing here in Winnipeg like it, so I’m going to try it.”

Garden City describes the retailer as an “iconic Filipino-focused grocer” known across North America.

Melissa Cattini waited more than half an hour to get into the store. She believes Seafood City will become a staple in the community.

“It speaks for itself, it’s easy to get excited,” said Cattini. “In the community everyone has been talking about it for a couple of months now.”

“I’m here strictly on anticipation, it’s just that exciting. I mean c’mon, they have something called noodle street.”

Leonora Andres got in line at 5 a.m. and was excited to once again be shopping at a Seafood City store, where she said the food is authentic.

“I’m so excited to taste all the Filipino food, the street food,” said Andres.

I’m so excited Seafood City finally opens tomorrow. I need some Filipino BBQ! — Errin (@ErrinAnne) November 28, 2019