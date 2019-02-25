

CTV Winnipeg





Torque Brewing has issued a recall on its Borealis Gruit 500 millilitre bottles.

“In the beer business, sometimes things just happen. Things that were not intended,” said Torque Brewing in a release.

“It has come to our attention that there are some inconsistencies with some bottles of this year’s Borealis Gruit. As a result, they are not up to the strict quality standards that we adhere to at Torque. It appears to be caused by a contamination during the bottling process that causes the aroma and flavor to change over time.”

The brewing company is asking anyone who bought this product to return any unopened bottles to the location from where it was purchased for a full refund.

For anyone who had already consumed the product, there are no safety concerns.

“Torque Brewing will continue to ensure that the products that we provide consumers are met with our exacting standards. Any inconsistencies will be dealt with swiftly,” the release said.