

CTV Winnipeg





Running, biking, and skating are some of the ways Winnipeggers beat the cold Sunday to help the city’s most vulnerable.

1JustCity held its first ever winter triathlon Sunday at the Forks to raise money for Just a Warm Sleep - an emergency warming centre with room for up to 25 people experiencing homelessness.

Winnipeggers competed as a team or on their own to complete a 15-kilometre-long race on the Red River Mutual Trail.

Organizers said the day was a huge success – the race raised more than $10,000, exceeding the original goal.

“The funds raised are actually going to cover us. We reached our target to support Just a Warm Sleep for the entire month of March, so we’ll be open until March 31 so people can come in and beat the cold themselves and a have a warm place to sleep,” said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, the executive director of 1JustCity.

Just a Warm Sleep is open January through March.