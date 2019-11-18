WINNIPEG – A group of three Winnipeg coworkers are now $1 million richer, after winning the lottery together.

Edilberto Santos, Bernard Yuman and Eugenia Santoyo -- a group of three coworkers -- bought the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket for the Nov. 9 draw.

In a news release, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said Santos was in disbelief when he checked the group’s ticket on his phone.

“Holy smokes, one million? No way,” MLL said was Santos’ reaction to the news. “I didn’t believe it until I called customer care and they said, ‘Congratulations.’”

Santos said he has plans to save his portion of the winnings for his family, and possibly take them on a cruise.

Yumang and Santoyo said they also are planning to use the money to visit the Philippines or take a vacation to the Caribbean.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said Santos purchased the ticket at Pop & Shop on Regent Avenue West in Winnipeg.