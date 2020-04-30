WINNIPEG -- Manitoba announced two new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The new total was announced at the province’s daily news conference Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 275.

Of the cases, 220 are considered recovered, while 49 cases are considered active.

The total number of deaths remains at six.

The province said five patients remain in hospital, and no patients are in the intensive care unit.

The new cases come one day after the province announced plans to ease restrictions to allow non-essential businesses to begin reopening on May 4.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, said the province will continue strict enforcement measures, even as the restrictions are loosened.

“If we look at our curve, if you look at our numbers, it’s a safe time to do this,” he said. “It is a broad reopening, but it is also very restrictive."

“The restrictions on these businesses that are opening is significant. That’s because we aren’t returning to normal.”

Businesses that reopen Monday will have restrictions on occupancy and sanitization. Roussin said the province also has the ability to roll back restrictions if needed.

READ MORE: The rules businesses will have to follow when Manitoba reopens

Manitobans are still advised to stay within or close to their communities where possible to help prevent the transmission of the virus.

RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO ADD BLUE LIGHTS

Manitobans are encouraged to put blue lights up throughout the province to help thank health care workers and first responders.

“Whether it’s in our home, our yard, or our business, we can acknowledge the efforts of our very dedicated teams, and boost their spirits,” said Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer.

More information can be found online.