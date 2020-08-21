WINNIPEG -- A case of COVID-19 has been identified in the University of Winnipeg's sports program.

Wesmen Athletics told CTV News it was aware that a student-athlete had tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently in self-isolation.

A spokesperson for the University of Winnipeg said contact tracing has been conducted by provincial health authorities.

"We wish the student-athlete a speedy recovery," they said in a written statement. "As this is a private health matter, Wesmen Athletics and the University of Winnipeg will have no further comment."

On Friday, there were 34 new cases of COVID-19 announced in the province, bringing the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 265.

Nine new cases were announced in Winnipeg, which currently has 78 active cases of COVID-19.