WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battled two fires within half an hour of each other in the city’s North End late Saturday afternoon.

MAIN STREET FIRE

The first happened just after 4:30 p.m. at a commercial building in the 900 block of Main Street.

The city said when crews arrived on scene they encountered flames coming from the building. The fire was declared under control just before 5:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

PRITCHARD AVENUE FIRE

The second fire happened at 5 p.m. in a garage in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.

According to the city, when crews arrived they found a well-involved fire with heavy flames coming from the garage. The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported, and no damage estimates are available.