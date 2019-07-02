

A Winnipeg actor returned from Hollywood with one of two awards for which he was nominated.

Nazariy Demkowicz, 21, was nominated for two 2019 Young Entertainer Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for his role in Siberia, starring Keanu Reeves.

“He’s so kind, he’s so humble, and just being on set with him, he made you feel comfortable, as if you’d known him days before it,” Demkowicz told CTV News.

While he didn’t win the award for his role in Siberia, Demkowicz did walk away with the award for Best Guest Starring Young Actor in a television series for a role on SyFy’s Channel Zero.

“Winning for Channel Zero was really incredible, because that’s the first time I kinda did horror,” Demkowicz said.

