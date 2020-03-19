WINNIPEG -- A popular Winnipeg bakery says demand for their rye bread has doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Hagen, the controller at Natural Bakery, said normally they take off a couple shifts a week of producing bread, but due to the recent high demand they are running every day of the week.

He said the staff is working overtime, though they aren’t looking to add any employees at this time.

Hagen estimated the demand for rye bread has doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the bakery is unable to produce double what it typically does, it’s increased its production by 20 to 25 per cent.

As long as suppliers can continue to give them their ingredients, Hagen said Natural Bakery will keep making extra bread for the foreseeable future.