

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Monday fighting three fires throughout the city.

The service said the first fire occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Flora Avenue.

The fire was contained in one room in the home. Two adults were able to self-evacuate.

Fire officials said when crews arrived there was heavy smoke and the fire was quickly put out.

Later that morning, WFPS battled a serious fire at an apartment building around 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Kay Crescent.

Fire officials said approximately 16 suites in the two story apartment building were affected.

WFPS said the fire started when a workman was working to thaw out a waterline in one of the suites. The location of the fire made it difficult for crews to extinguish. Officials said firefighters were also dealing with frozen gear and hose lines because of the weather.

Around 6:30 p.m., fire crews were called for a third fire.

WFPS said it happened on the second floor of a home in the 500 block of Elgin Ave.

The lone tenant was able to evacuate. Crews also retrieved a cat and gerbil from the home.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said freezing conditions continue to be challenging for crews.

The cause of two of the fires is under investigation.