WINNIPEG -- Residents at the Riverview Health Centre were visited by a familiar face Monday afternoon, when Goldie from the Winnipeg Goldeyes stopped by the facility.

Colleen Urban said her mother, a Riverview resident, is a long-time Goldeyes fan.

With care homes not allowing visitors due to COVID-19, Urban reached out to the team to see if Goldie could stop by.

“This makes me so proud, that mom can actually see something like this happen and how important she is in my life right now because I love her with all my heart and I just want her to, her last days to know that she is well-loved in this world, along with everyone else in Riverview,” she said.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes season is still set to start on May 19.

The league said its continually monitoring the pandemic.