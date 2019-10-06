WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s historic Fort Gary Hotel is on the market.

Commercial real estate company Cushman and Wakefield posted a brochure online last week revealing the downtown hotel, spa, and conference centre is up for sale.

The hotel is currently owned by husband and wife, Frank and Ida Albo, along with a Quebec-based company. They took over ownership of the hotel in 2009.

The Fort Garry has over two hundred rooms, a spa, a fitness centre, and is rumoured to have a haunted suite.

The hotel, located on Broadway, opened its doors in 1913 and became a national historic site in 1981.