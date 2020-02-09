WINNIPEG -- A group of Winnipeggers took to the streets Sunday to protest a deal made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

More than 50 people attended a rally focused on the recent peace deal created by the United States and Israel.

Trump's self-proclaimed "deal of the century" calls on Palestine to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

The organizer of the rally and native Palestinian, Rafe Abdulla, doesn't agree with Trump.

"We are the people who live in that area since thousands of years. We have our roots, our land, our homes," said Abdulla.

The peace deal also takes away the right of return from Palestinians and sides Israel on many key issues.

"I think there is lots of Canadians who understand and they don't like the deal," he added.

At the rally, a petition calling for the Canadian government to intervene circulated.

"Everybody I've talked to has signed it. There are probably 40-50 people here. I expect all 40-50 signatures," said Harold Shuster from the Independent Jewish Voices of Winnipeg.

"We need [the government] to stand up and forcefully say that this peace plan is a no go."

François-Philippe Champagne, foreign affairs minister, issued this statement when the deal was announced:

“Canada has long maintained that peace can only be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties. We urge the parties to create the conditions for such negotiations to take place," the statement said.

The statement goes on to say, “Canada reaffirms its readiness to support meaningful dialogue between the parties toward a negotiated and viable two-state solution.”

As for Abdulla, any action opposing the deal is welcome. "This is not a deal. What we need is quality, we need justice and we need to live in peace," he said.