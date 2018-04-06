

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Jets fans will have a place to take their excitement to the streets before and during home games throughout the Winnipeg Jets 2018 playoff run.

The block of Donald Street between Portage and Graham Avenues will close for the “Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party,” hosted by Economic Development Winnipeg.

Fans will be able to gather near two large viewing screens and buy snacks at the event, which is being touted as free and family friendly.

Dayna Spiring, CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, called the party “A once in a generation opportunity” in a news release, while Kevin Donnelly of True North Sports + Entertainment said it’s Winnipeg’s turn to “showcase our amazing city, and give the best hockey fans in the NHL the party that they deserve.”

More details of the street party will be released prior to opening game in the Jets playoff run, and organizers said at least one big name has been invited: