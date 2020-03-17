WINNIPEG -- The spread of COVID-19 is forcing people to self-quarantine, and those at risk of catching the virus are urged to stay indoors, which means they can't grab groceries or other necessities.

But many Winnipeggers are stepping up and offering to help, and are now organizing themselves to increase efficiency.

"There's people out there who are in need, who can't make it out to the grocery store, or are at risk and simply need a phone call and someone to talk to," said Johnny Dodsworth, life groups pastor at the Eastview Community Church.

The Eastview Community Church has created a service to help fill those needs for people in North Kildonan and East St. Paul.

"We have an email set up: pastoralcare@eastview.org. You simply send an email in there," said Dodsworth.

Seeing people, like those at Eastview Community Church, posting adds to offer help inspired Shielah Restall to create a central hub for volunteers.

"The whole project is the initiative to connect people who are in our at-risk groups, the vulnerable people during the pandemic, with volunteers who are willing to get them groceries and supplies," said Restall.

Making websites since she was nine years-old, Restall created oneneighbourhood.ca to organize volunteers and people in need,

"The goal is to make sure everyone feels protected and as a neighbourhood and community we look out for each other," she said.

The website became operational on Monday, but some good Samaritans took it upon themselves to start a few days early.

"It wasn't ready quite yet so that's when I felt the need to kind of put it out there," said Nicholas Bass, owner of NGB Landscape and Design.

Bass posted his services on Facebook to see if anyone needed help before the launch of the site.

"I come from a smaller community and when you come from a smaller community you help people out," he said.

So far, Bass has cleared snow off many people's driveways and grabbed groceries for his senior-citizen neighbours, an example he hopes others will follow in the days to come.