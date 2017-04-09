

The Assiniboine River continues to rise and the Gretna border crossing closed as flooding from the Pembina River covered part of the highway.

This comes as water levels across most of southern Manitoba are subsiding.

A flood warning remains in effect on the upper Assiniboine River from near the Saskatchewan border to Holland, Oak Lake and the Souris River.

#MBHwy264 incident: , flooding, road closed, water on road, signed and marked https://t.co/L1r8d9ksPd — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) April 9, 2017

Flood officials expect they will increase out flows from the Portage Diversion this week from 11,000 cfs to 13,000 cfs on Sunday, and eventually to 17,000 cfs by Wednesday.

Flood preparations continue along the lower Assiniboine River and a flood watch remains in effect for the area between Portage la Prairie and Headingley. On Saturday, people in the R.M. of St. Francois Xavier dropped off sandbags to affected homes.

There was a partial closure at the Gretna dike Saturday night as the water rose towards the centre line of the highway.

In central Manitoba, ice jamming could still cause flooding on the Saskatchewan and Carrot rivers near The Pas.

Pelican Lake is still under a flood warning, but it is reaching its peak. A flood watch on Red Deer Lake has ended.

In Winnipeg, the Red River is holding steady at 17.6 feet at the James Avenue station. Flood watchers expect it to stay between 17 and 18 feet for most of this week.

BRANDON FLOOD PREPARATIONS



Manitoba Infrastructure has placed aqua dams along 1st Street North. (Photo: Leslie Davis)

Meanwhile the city of Brandon is preparing for flood waters to reach the fourth-highest level in 100 years.

The river is expected to crest within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Homeowners have been sandbagging. City crews have been working to build a dike on 18th Street North.

Manitoba Infrastructure has placed aqua dams along 1st Street North.

The city does not expect anyone will have to be evacuated.