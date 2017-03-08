

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's government is proposing legislative changes that would help develop a standardized fee structure for land ambulances.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says proposed amendments to the Emergency Medical Response and Stretcher Transportation Act would also help the move toward paramedics' self-regulation.

Goertzen says the changes would help reduce costs for patients, strengthen service standards and ensure that Manitobans get the best possible care before they get to a hospital.

He says the proposed changes are consistent with recommendations made through a review of emergency medical services completed in 2013.