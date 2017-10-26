

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed on Friday night in the city's West End.

Police said emergency services were called to a residence in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street around 10:45 p.m. after a man had been shot.

Officers said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victim has been identified as John Tuil Jok, a 29-year-old male of Winnipeg.

Police believe the shooting was not random and that the suspects and victim were known to each other.

Police are asking the public for help in locating Majak Mabior Kon, a 25-year-old man of Winnipeg, and Randi Tara Lynn Duke, a 27-year-old woman of Winnipeg.

The public is advised not to approach Majak Kon or Randi Duke. If observed, or their whereabouts are known, police say to please contact 911 immediately.

Warrants for the arrest of Kon and Duke have been issued for first degree murder.

Winnipeg police confirmed this is the 22nd homicide since the start of 2017.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477