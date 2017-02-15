

CTV Winnipeg





A system of some 2,200 km. of winter roads is now open in northern Manitoba.

Winter roads serve approximately 30,000 Manitobans in 22 communities where there are no permanent roads.

The temporary roads help local residents travel and allow large trucks and other vehicles to get supplies into remote communities.

The provincial government says the budget to open and maintain the winter roads is approximately $10 million, shared between Manitoba and the federal government.

More than 20 companies worked on preparing the winter roads, and the provincial government reports more than 150 jobs were created.

The province says construction and maintenance work is contracted out, primarily to local communities or First Nation joint-venture companies, which creates local employment and training opportunities.

The typical winter road season lasts seven to 10 weeks, ending in March.

Winter roads must be closed when the ice begins to melt.

The latest information on road conditions is available by calling 511 (toll-free) or online at www.mb511.ca. For more information on road closures, follow the Twitter account at www.Twitter.com/MBGovRoads.