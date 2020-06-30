WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for the month of June.

Health officials warn of possible exposure at Winnipeg Home Depot and Walmart

Health officials say a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a Home Depot and a Walmart in Winnipeg on June 12 and 13.

Peter Nygard’s lawyers say he can’t be evicted from one of his Winnipeg warehouses he's lived in for more than 40 years

Winnipeg fashion mogul Peter Nygard said he has been living in one of the company's Winnipeg warehouses for more than 40 years – a property that is in the process of being liquidated and sold, but Nygard's lawyers say he can't be evicted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Undercover FBI employee on the Dark Web nabs Winnipeg woman trying to buy chemical weapon

An undercover FBI employee on the 'Dark Web' assisted in the arrest of a Winnipeg woman who went to North Dakota to try and pick up a chemical weapon, according to court documents.

Manitoba's Phase Three reopening plan to take effect June 21

The Manitoba government has released its plan for the third phase of reopening the province, which raises group size limits, eases travel restrictions, and removes restaurant capacity limits.

Manitoba announces $120M for front-line workers like cashiers, cooks, bus drivers

The province has announced that it will be distributing $120 million to Manitobans who have been working on the front lines during COVID-19.