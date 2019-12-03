WINNIPEG -- Thousands of light installations are bringing the dazzling holiday Polar Town to life in the Zoo Lights Festival at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

The festival features all sorts of light displays that celebrate winter. The display is open until Jan. 5 with the exception of Dec. 9 and 16, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Zoo said local organizations and entertainers will make each night unique, with cultural musical, and artistic experiences. And while the festival is an outdoor event, there are several heated indoor areas and fire pits where visitors can warm up.

Tickets are $15 at the zoo entrance. Children under 2-years-old get in for free.

More information about tickets and performances can be found online at the Zoo Lights Festival.