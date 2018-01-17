The 2017 Canada Summer Games has been named a finalist for this year’s Canadian Sport Event of the Year Award.

The games took place in Winnipeg and the surrounding area this past July and August.

This is part of the 2018 Canadian Sport Tourism Alliance Prestige Awards, which recognize sport tourism events, organizations, volunteers, and leaders in seven different categories, according to a release.

Twenty finalists are chosen from 10 different provinces, with one recipient for each award.

The winners will be announced March 8 at an awards gala event in Halifax. It’ll be emceed by former curler and current CBC broadcast journalist Colleen Jones.

The Winnipeg Summer Games are up against the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier in St. Johns, Nfld and the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.