The City of Winnipeg’s public works department will be carrying out controlled burns in several natural areas starting on Tuesday.

With the help of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service they will be intentionally setting wildfires as a tool for preservation and restoration, because a lack of fire can cause weeds to invade endangered plant communities.

Controlled burns will only be conducted if the weather allows for it and if there’s proper wind conditions with fire guards in place.

The Naturalist Services Branch has been performing controlled burns on Winnipeg’s tall grass prairies since 1986.

They will be conducted until Nov. 15.

For more information go to the City of Winnipeg website.